Dollar briefly dips below 112 yen line on weak global stocks

The U.S. dollar briefly dipped below the 112 yen line Thursday morning in Tokyo as traders grew risk-averse amid lackluster global stocks.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.11-12 yen compared with 112.22-32 yen in New York and 113.07-08 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1559-1559 and 129.58-60 yen against $1.1513-1523 and 129.25-35 yen in New York and $1.1493-1494 and 129.95-99 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar moved mostly in the lower 112 yen range in the morning as dollar-buying by Japanese importers for settlement purposes was offset by selling on an overnight tumble in U.S. and European shares, as well as a sharp sell-off in Asian stock markets.

The U.S. currency briefly fell to its lowest level in three weeks in the upper 111 yen range.

