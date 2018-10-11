Shake Shack to open in Singapore next year

Shake Shack is continuing its expansion throughout Asia, with the opening of its first location in Singapore next year.

Along with plans to open flagship locations in Shanghai and Manila, the American burger brand has announced plans to open its first Singapore outpost at the Jewel Changi Airport in 2019.

The burger chain opened its first restaurant in Asia in 2015, in Tokyo. In three short years, the chain has expanded to include ten Shacks in Japan, seven in South Korea, and most recently a flagship restaurant in Hong Kong this past spring. Another Hong Kong outpost is scheduled to open at the end of the year.

Shake Shake quickly became a New York burger institution after opening in Madison Square Park in 2004, racking up accolades from the food glitterati with inclusion on lists like the "17 Most Influential Burgers of All Time" by Time magazine, and a spot on Bon Appétit magazine's list of "The 20 Most Important Restaurants in America."

Its cult-like popularity made it a hotspot for both locals and tourists alike, and it has since expanded international locations across London, Istanbul, Dubai and Moscow.

