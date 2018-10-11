Nikkei ends with biggest 1-day loss since March on global sell-off

Tokyo stocks plunge

Japan's Nikkei stock index plunged nearly 4 percent on Thursday, posting the biggest one-day loss since March, following an overnight dive in European and U.S. shares triggered by worries about a recent rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 915.18 points, or 3.89 percent, from Wednesday at 22,590.86. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 62.00 points, or 3.52 percent, lower at 1,701.86.

Every industry category in the main section lost ground, led by oil and coal product, mining and machinery issues.