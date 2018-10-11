Fast Retailing posts record profit on strong global sales

Uniqlo

Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, said Thursday its group net profit rose 29.8 percent to a record 154.81 billion yen ($1.38 billion) in the year through August thanks to strong sales at home and abroad.

The company said its group operating profit climbed 33.9 percent to 236.21 billion yen on sales of 2.13 trillion yen, up 14.4 percent, both also record highs.

For the current business year, the retailer projects a 6.6 percent increase in group net profit to 165 billion yen and a 14.3 percent rise in operating profit to 270 billion yen, with a sales estimate pegged at 2.30 trillion yen, up 8.0 percent.