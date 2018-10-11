Dollar briefly slides below 112 yen line on global stock rout

The U.S. dollar briefly slid below the 112 yen line Thursday in Tokyo as traders grew risk-averse due to the global stock sell-off, before rebounding on buying by Japanese importers.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.22-23 yen compared with 112.22-32 yen in New York and 113.07-08 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It moved between 111.97 yen and 112.36 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.15 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1540-1542 and 129.50-54 yen against $1.1513-1523 and 129.25-35 yen in New York and $1.1493-1494 and 129.95-99 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. currency briefly skidded to the upper 111 yen range in the morning, a level not seen in around three weeks, inheriting its weak tone from New York after the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged the third-biggest point decline in history.

But the dollar rebounded on buying by domestic firms which took advantage of the unit's fall to increase their holdings of the U.S. currency for settlement purposes.

Their buying helped the dollar weather further selling pressure after the Nikkei Stock Average tracked the drop in the U.S. stock index to end 3.9 percent lower, dealers said.

"The dollar fell overnight in tandem with a sell-off in U.S. shares and the Nikkei followed the trend, so traders (in the currency exchange market) did not react much today," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Traders did not rush to unload the dollar, choosing to wait and watch U.S. stock market moves following the sharp fall.

"Market players want to know whether last night's fall (in stocks) resulted from predictions of a stall in the U.S. economy, or whether it was just position adjustment following shares' recent rally" as was seen earlier this year, Ueno added.