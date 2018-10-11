Aso, Mnuchin meet on G20 sidelines, to discuss economy, trade

Aso-Mnuchin talks

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin held talks Thursday in which they were expected to exchange views on the global economy and trade policy.

In the meeting on the sidelines of a conference of finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies in Bali, Indonesia, Aso may push for Japanese banks to be exempt from sanctions on doing business with Iran.

The sanctions are set to come into effect in November following Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Aso may also bring up the issue of automobile tariffs being considered by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump has promised to shelve the tariffs while Tokyo and Washington negotiate a bilateral trade deal that could open up Japan's agricultural market.