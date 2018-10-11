Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally & Fundraiser In Pennsylvania As Hurricane Michael Batters Florida

Trump Organization Asked Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela For Help In Business Deal

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night as Hurricane Michael continued to ravage the Florida Panhandle.

Trump also reportedly held a fundraiser earlier on Wednesday, and tweeted that he couldn’t “disappoint the thousands of people” that had gathered in Erie to see him.

One person who slammed Trump for not canceling the rally was MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

Matthews noted that in November 2012, Trump criticized Barack Obama for campaigning with Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen as Hurricane Sandy decimated the East Coast.

“Back in November of 2012 President Trump attacked President Obama for campaigning while the Hurricane Sandy cleanup was going on — by the way that was weeks after Hurricane Sandy made landfall,” said Matthews. “Trump barely waited an hour for his political kill.”

He continued: “And while the President entertains top donors tonight, and presumably prepares to throw some red meat to his hungry base, the scenes from Florida could not be more catastrophic.”

Hurricane Michael came close to being labeled a Category 5 storm after making landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, Wednesday afternoon, and was downgraded to a Category 3. The hurricane has already caused 700,00 people to lose power as winds of 40 or 50 mph strike the region. One man died in Greensboro, Florida, after a tree crashed down on his home.

According to The Hill, Trump said he is considering canceling planned events in Kentucky and Ohio this weekend. The president added he may visit areas hit by the hurricane on Sunday or Monday.