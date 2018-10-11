China raps U.S. for trying to limit others' trade deals with Beijing

Trump and Xi

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng on Thursday criticized the United States for trying to push other nations not to strike trade deals with Beijing, saying one country should not force its own idea on others.

Gao's remarks came with expectations growing that Washington will attempt to incorporate a "poison pill" provision to deter trade deals with China in future U.S. trade pacts, such as those with Japan and the European Union.

"Creating a free trade zone is aimed at facilitating trade activities among its member countries," Gao said at a press conference, adding that free trade agreements "should not limit external relations of member countries and become exclusivist."

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has recently concluded with Canada and Mexico a new free trade deal, which includes a clause stipulating that if one of them enters into trade talks with a "nonmarket" economy, the others can nullify the pact.

China has been classified as a "nonmarket" economy by the World Trade Organization.

Ties between the United States and China have been sharply deteriorating, as they have been engaged in tit-for-tat rounds of punitive tariffs on hundreds of billions dollars of each other's imports since earlier this year.