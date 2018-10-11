Giants’ Last Shot At NFC East Division Comes Thursday Night Vs. Eagles: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch

Eli Manning Leads Giants to 28-23 Win vs Eagles

It’s a must-win for the 1-4 New York Football Giants as they take on the equally desperate 2-3Philadelphia Eagles for another showcase of Thursday Night Football.

Somehow, in a way only the Giants can manage, Big Blue is still in this thing. The NFC playoffs picture is bleak and undeveloped, but the frontrunners are beginning to mold, leaving the slow starters in the rearview with each passing week. With a bit of a Super Bowl hangover, the Eagles are feeling the same sense of urgency under the spotlight of FOX’s display of NFC East rivals.

After an exhilarating game that set up a devastating loss for the Giants, tensions are high and the wins low. Running back Saquon Barkley had another outstanding game and is poised for another big receiving matchup against a tepid Eagles pass defense. Wide receiver Odell Becham Jr. could see the same success, as he looks to score his first receiving touchdown of the season.

The Giants will desperately need offensive production in what could turn into a ballistic shootout with the Eagles’ decimated run game following the loss of RB Jay Ajayi to an ACL tear. The Eagles will assuredly get pressure on the Giants offense and quarterback Eli Manning, and how his play mirrors that of opposing QB Carson Wentz will be key in the final score.

With both teams hungry for first place in the division, it’ll only take a win tonight to become a step closer, as Washington still sits atop at 2-2.

Thursday’s game at MetLife Stadium will start at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on FOX and NFL Network.