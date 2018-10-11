Danish sub killer investigation to be made into docudrama

The drama will follow the investigation carried out by Jens Moller, head of homicide at Copenhagen Police

Copenhagen (AFP) - The investigation into the murder of a Swedish journalist onboard Danish inventor Peter Madsen's homemade submarine is to be turned into a television series by a screenwriter of the hit Nordic noir show "Borgen", the production company said on Thursday.

Madsen, 47, who was sentenced to life last month for the murder of 30-year-old Kim Wall, admitted chopping up her body and throwing her remains overboard off Copenhagen on the night of August 10, 2017.

He will not, however, be represented in the TV series, entitled "The Investigation".

"I don't want to make a crime series that is beguiled by the perpetrator or the crime," said Tobias Lindholm.

The drama, being made by the Fremantle television company, will follow the investigation carried out by Jens Moller, head of homicide at Copenhagen Police.

One of the writers of the popular political series "Borgen," Lindholm worked closely with the Moller and Wall's parents.

"We decided early on that Kim's fate should not be forgotten and we developed a close relationship with Jens Moller over the course of the case," Wall's parents Ingrid and Joachim were quoted as saying in a statement issued by Fremantle.

Wall, a freelance reporter, had set off with Madsen on his vessel to interview him for a story.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Madsen killed the journalist as part of a dark sexual fantasy.

But Madsen, who changed his version of events several times, told the court she died when the air pressure suddenly dropped and toxic fumes filled his vessel as he was up on deck.

Lindholm's film "A War" was nominated for an Oscar in the best foreign language film category in 2016.

Work on the docudrama will begin next year.