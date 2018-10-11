G-20 faces test amid trade war, market turmoil

Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies gathered in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday to discuss escalating trade tensions, financial market turmoil and other threats to the global economy.

The two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors comes as stock markets across the world suffered huge losses triggered by concerns that interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve will drain capital from emerging markets.

The possibility that such capital outflows, which have already caused a sharp depreciation in the currencies of Argentina and Turkey, could spread to other countries contributed to the International Monetary Fund cutting its global growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 earlier this week.

Another source of worry is a heated trade dispute between the United States and China, which has seen the world's two largest economies invoke tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in imported goods.

Christine Lagarde, the head of the IMF, warned that the world economy would be hit hard by a further escalation in trade tensions and that the impact would be felt across the global supply chain.

"Our strong recommendation is to de-escalate those tensions, and work toward a global trade system that is stronger, that is fair, and that is fit for growth," she told a press briefing ahead of the G-20 conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump's pursuit of protectionist policies in an effort to resolve his country's hefty trade deficit has also roiled countries like Japan, which would be hit hard by automobile tariffs under consideration by Washington.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso was expected to air Tokyo's concerns to his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin during talks on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Bali's Nusa Dua resort.

The focus of the G-20 meeting is whether it can chart a path toward reconciliation ahead of a G-20 leaders summit meeting in Buenos Aires next month.

But the finance ministers and central bankers will likely have a hard time convincing the United States to walk back Trump's protectionist policies, which include the renegotiation of a free trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

The G-20 groups Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Following the G-20 talks, the IMF and World Bank will hold annual meetings to discuss global finance and development.