Pakistan formally seeks bailout from IMF

IMF chief Lagarde

Pakistan's newly elected government on Thursday formally requested a bailout from the International Monetary Fund to overcome the country's dire economic situation, a senior Finance Ministry official said.

The official said that the request was made by Finance Minister Asad Umar in a meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Bali, Indonesia, where the annual meeting of the fund is being held.

A press release issued by Lagarde confirmed that she met with the minister and Pakistan's central bank governor Tariq Bajwa, and that they "requested financial assistance from the IMF."

It said that an IMF team will visit Pakistan in the coming weeks to initiate discussions for a possible IMF-supported economic program.

"We look forward to our continuing partnership," the press release said.

The Washington-based IMF, a global organization of 189 member countries, lends hard currency to countries to help ease balance-of-payments difficulties.

Pakistan has concluded six packages with the IMF and World Bank since 1988 but only two of these were completed. The remaining four were abandoned because of the tough conditions regarding privatization and currency devaluation.

Although officials were tight-lipped about the size of the bailout package, government officials have said Pakistan will need at least $8 billion during the current fiscal year just to service outstanding debt.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported on Sept. 28 that the country's foreign exchange reserves had dipped to $8.4 billion, which is barely sufficient to cover six weeks of imports.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in August in anticipation of the Pakistani request that Washington would seek assurances from the IMF and Pakistan that the bailout is not used to make repayments to China, which has emerged as financer of last resort for Pakistan in recent years.