BMW to become 1st foreign carmaker to take control of China JV

BMW

BMW has agreed to take control of its joint venture in China by raising its stake to 75 percent from 50 percent, the German giant automaker said Thursday.

The deal will allow BMW to become the first foreign carmaker to take advantage of China's new rules for overseas firms, local media said, as Beijing has pledged to promote its reform and opening-up policy amid an escalating trade war with the United States.

According to Bloomberg News, BMW will spend 3.6 billion euros (about $4.1 billion) to increase its stake in the Chinese joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive Holding.

Until now, ownership by foreign car manufacturers in joint ventures in China has been capped at 50 percent, but Beijing in April announced that it would eliminate the limit for commercial vehicles in 2022. BMW said the latest deal will be completed in the same year.