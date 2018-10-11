Paris to finally host its first major international wine trade fair

Paris is set to host the inaugural edition of a major wine trade show next year that is expected to attract 25,000 attendees.

It's an ambitious attendance forecast for an event that will mark its debut. But Wine Paris is the fruit of a collaboration between two major actors in the wine industry, Vinisud and Vinovision.

Surprisingly, despite its global wine-drinking reputation, the French capital has never hosted a major international wine trade show. Wine Paris is meant to close that gap, organizers say.

The trade fair aims to bring 25,000 attendees and 2,000 exhibitors.

Wine Paris beats rival Vinexpo to the punch, as the industry's other major trade event will host its first Parisian event in 2020.

Wine Paris will take place at the city's conference and exposition center Porte de Versailles February 11-13, 2019.