Lebron To Lonzo For The Slam: The First Great Play Of Many To Come

Lonzo Ball's no-look steal in loss vs. Wizards

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers are off to a blazing start: the Lebron James era has seen nothing short of sparks in the preseason of the 2018 season.

Lebron, Lonzo pair up In Exciting Preseason Game

In his first game back with the team, point guard Lonzo Ball made his presence known when the lights were bright, stepping out of the shadows and thrusting into the Los Angeles sky off of a patented James cross-court pass. Ball and James, clearly on the same page and without a doubt feeling some chemistry, traded a pair of passes that ended with an alley-oop flush to Ball.

After skidding past Golden State Warriors defender Quinn Cook, Ball catapulted the momentum in the direction of the Lakers. But the action didn’t stop there for Los Angeles. In what might have been the last exhibition appearance for James, he made exit with an emphasis in Las Vegas. He finished with 15 points, ten rebounds and five assists, with three of those 15 coming at the end of the half. In a buzzer-beater to give the Lakers a four-point lead, James pulled up from almost the half-court line, flexing his shooting arm as the shot sank.

The veteran James had galvanizing words for the young talent. “I think we’ve all seen [Ball’s athleticism] since he was in high school, I believe.” The optimism in the City of Angels is sprouting.

The first regular season game for the Lakers is against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 18th.