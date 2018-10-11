Soccer: Emperor's Cup final to be new National Stadium's 1st sports event

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo's new National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, was set Thursday as the venue for next season's Emperor's Cup soccer final.

The Japan Football Association's board of directors decided on the stadium, which is expected to be completed by the end of November 2019, as the venue for the Jan. 1, 2020, Emperor's Cup final. It is the first sporting event slated for the facility.

The tournament was last held at the central Tokyo location in 2014, before the stadium's predecessor was demolished to make way for the new facility.

Since then it has been held at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium, Saitama Stadium in Saitama, north of Tokyo, and Ajinomoto Stadium in western Tokyo. This season's final will be held on New Year's Day at Saitama Stadium.