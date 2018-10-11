Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Feared Murdered & Dismembered, Fiancée Hatice Cengiz Speaks Out

Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi, a former Saudi royal insider who became a journalist critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman‘s authority, ventured to the Saudi consulate general located in Istanbul just over a week ago seeking paperwork that would allow him to marry his Turkish wife, and he hasn’t been seen since.

WAS JAMAL KHASHOGGI MURDERED?

Since his disappearance, many have sought to discover what happened to Khashoggi. Turkish authorities believe he was murdered while he was at the consulate, something the Saudis vehemently deny. Regardless, Khashoggi’s last known whereabouts was there at around 1:14 p.m. local time last Tuesday.

This Wednesday, Turkish officials announced their conclusion: they still assert that the “highest levels of the royal court” of Saudi Arabia ordered an assassination on the man, as reported by The New York Times.

According to Turkish personnel, a 15-man team flew from Saudi Arabia to Istanbul the same day Khashoggi visited the embassy, arriving there through two private planes. CNN’s analysis of the pertinent aviation data corroborates this. Per the Times‘ source, the team’s plan was “quick and complex,” and the Saudi dissenter was dismembered “with a bone saw they brought for the purpose.” Turkish officials believe Khashoggi was killed within two hours of entering the building.

Speaking with CNN, Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancée, is “afraid that media reports of his death could be true,” but she “wants to wait for a ‘final result’ and still thinks ‘anything’ could have happened to him.” Saudi Arabia said to CNN through a statement that they did not murder Khashoggi, insisting he left the consulate unharmed.

However, CCTV footage shows him entering the embassy but not coming out from it, spurring Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to demand the Saudis present evidence showing Khashoggi leave the consulate. Such evidence has yet to be disclosed.

U.S. lawmakers fear that the close relationship between President Donald Trump and advisor Jared Kushner may have prevented intelligence officials from notifying Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, of the threat.