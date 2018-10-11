Melania Trump says she may be the world's 'most bullied' person

US First Lady Melania Trump visits the pyramids in Egypt on the final stop on her 4-country tour through Africa

Washington (AFP) - When asked in an interview why she chose cyber bullying as a pet cause, US President Donald Trump's wife had a surprising answer.

"I could say I'm the most bullied person on the world," Melania Trump told ABC News in an interview that took place during her trip this month to Africa.

When pressed, the US First Lady said that she could certainly be "one of them, if you really see what people saying about me."

That, she said, is "why my 'Be Best' initiative is focusing on social media and online behavior."

ABC on Thursday released clips of the interview ahead of a longer piece set to air Friday.

The 48-year-old former model may be smarting from online and press mockery for her attire during last week's trip to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

Her use of a white pith helmet while on safari in Kenya drew comparisons to a 19th century colonial administrator.

At her final stop in Egypt she wore white pants, a pleated white shirt and a black tie with a beige jacket -- with comparisons to Michael Jackson, fictional character Carmen Sandiego, and the French archaeologist villain in the first Indiana Jones movie.

In rare comments to the press before departing Egypt Trump said she wanted "to talk about my trip and not what I wear."

But it's impossible not to talk about Melania Trump without noticing her attire.

In June she raised eyebrows when she visited an immigrant children's shelter in Texas wearing a trench coat with the words "I really don't care, do u?" emblazoned on the back.

Earlier, in August 2017, she departed the White House to visit Hurricane Harvey flood victims sporting stiletto heels -- but later in Texas appeared wearing white sneakers.

Despite the catty online comments, Trump said that her time in the White House has been positive.

"I am enjoying it. I really love to live in the Washington and the White House," she told ABC.

Trump also said that she would support her husband -- who has a long history of using Twitter to demean and belittle his opponents, sometimes using sexist language -- if he wants to run for a second term as US president.