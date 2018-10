A week after Lana Del Rey posted a comment on Kanye West’s Instagram, claiming that the rapper’s support of President Trump was a “loss for the culture,” Azealia Banks took a shot at Del Rey for her “selective outrage” about politics. “Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.