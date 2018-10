On Sunday, 90-year-old Peggy McCay, who starred as Caroline Brady for 35 years on Days of Our Lives died of natural causes. McCay’s costar and close friend, Deidre Hall made the announcement on Facebook. Our dearest Peggy McCay has left us. She was a friend, an activist and a real scrapper!! I remember meeting her at […]

Peggy McCay, Longtime Star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Dies At 90

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.