Popular Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali said Tuesday that she has just a year to live and that her cancer cells “are back with a vengeance.” Ali, voted fan favorite on season 15 of the Bravo cooking reality show that ended in March, wrote a letter about her diagnosis for Bon Appetit. “My oncologist has told […]

‘Top Chef’ Contestant Fatima Ali Says She Has Just A Year Left To Live

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.