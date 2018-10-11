Trump, Xi plan to meet at G-20 amid trade tension: WSJ

Trump and Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina in late November, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing officials in both nations.

The Trump administration has informed Beijing of its decision to go ahead with the summit meeting in recent days, while China has been hoping the encounter could provide an opportunity for both sides to ease the escalating trade tensions, the newspaper said.

In late September, the United States invoked tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports. China immediately hit back with additional tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. imports.

The new U.S. levies, initially set at 10 percent, will rise to 25 percent from Jan. 1, ramping up pressure on China to change what Trump calls its "unfair" trade practices such as forcing American companies to surrender their technology in return for access to the Chinese market.