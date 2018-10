Kanye West visited the White House on Thursday and met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The 41-year-old rapper delivered a long speech in front of reporters about why he supports Trump, who ultimately praised West for his remarks. “That was pretty impressive,” said Trump after remaining speechless for a moment following the “We Got Love” […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.