Trump hints preference for weaker dollar

U.S. dollar bills

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday indicated his preference for a weaker dollar, saying a "very strong" dollar "causes a little difficulty with doing business."

"Strong dollar doesn't necessarily mean all good, but we do have a very strong dollar," Trump told reporters, in reference to the impact of a firm dollar on American businesses, especially exporters.

Trump stepped up his criticism against the pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, a source of the strengthening of the U.S. currency.

"We have interest rates going up at a clip that's much faster than certainly a lot of people, including myself, would have anticipated," he said. "I think the Fed is out of control. I think what they're doing is wrong."

However, the president said he is not going to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

"I'm just disappointed at the clip. I think it's far too fast, far too rigid, far too fast," Trump said.

The Fed has raised interest rates in March, June and September this year. The central bank is expected to raise borrowing costs again in December given firmness in the economy and the labor market.