U.S. grounds F-35 fighters for inspections after crash

Stealth jet

The Defense Department has grounded all F-35 fighter jets owned by the United States and its allies for inspections in the wake of a crash last month in South Carolina, U.S. media reported Thursday.

The action involves a potential defect in fuel tubes and affects more than 250 U.S.-owned jets, as well as nearly 100 that belong to other countries such as Britain, Israel and Japan, according to the Associated Press.

The Japan Air-Self Defense Force deploys its fleet of F-35 fighters at the Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, all of which have different versions of the stealth fighter, have stopped flying the F-35 while fuel tubes in the aircraft are inspected and replaced if necessary.

The F-35 program office was quoted by the AP as saying the inspections should be completed in one or two days.

In Israel, the military said Thursday it is testing its fleet of F-35 fighters and the testing will take several days.

The Israeli fighters, purchased from the United States, are a different model than the American one that crashed.