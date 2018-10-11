U.S. stocks continue decline on trade tensions, rate fears

Wall Street

U.S. stocks continued to plummet Thursday due to lingering concerns about trade tensions between the United States and China as well as higher U.S. interest rates.

The 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 545.91 points, or 2.13 percent, to end at an about two-and-a-half-month low of 25,052.83, after being down almost 700 points earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, the key market yardstick shed more than 800 points, marking the biggest point drop since Feb. 8 and the third biggest loss in U.S. history.

The broader S&P 500 lost 57.31 points, or 2.06 percent, to finish at 2,728.37, while the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 92.99 points, or 1.25 percent, at 7,329.06.