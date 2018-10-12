West Indies bat first against India in second Test

West Indies captain Jason Holder (C) stretches with teammates during a training session ahead of the second Test against India

Hyderabad (India) (AFP) - West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second and final Test in Hyderabad on Friday.

Holder, who missed the team's opening loss due to an ankle injury, comes in for fast bowler Keemo Paul. Paceman Sherman Lewis has been replaced by spinner Jomel Warrican.

"Looks a pretty good wicket to bat on. Looking forward to (make) use of the new surface," Holder said at the toss.

"It's tough sitting out and watch the game but that's bound to happen. We all know what we're capable of doing."

India have made just one change from their record win in Rajkot last week with debutant paceman Shardul Thakur coming in for Mohammed Shami, who has been rested.

Skipper Virat Kohli admitted that he would have also batted first as the world's top Test side eyes a series sweep.

"Not bothered of the toss but I would have batted first as well. We have to focus on this series, just focusing on repeating the things we did in the first game," said Kohli.

"Shami has been rested, he has played six Tests and has bowled a lot of overs."

India are runaway favourites to sweep the series after they hammered the West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in the first Test.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)