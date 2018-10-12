Today’s Daily Horoscope: Oct. 12, 2018

Mercury the planet of thinking and organizing makes a helpful alignment to Saturn the planet of rules. This shows that serious thinking sets boundaries and limits. Read your daily horoscope for more.
