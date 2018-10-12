Dollar trades in lower 112 yen zone in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen range early Friday in Tokyo, down slightly from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.08-09 yen compared with 112.12-22 yen in New York and 112.22-23 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1589-1590 and 129.89-90 yen against $1.1588-1598 and 129.96-130.06 yen in New York and $1.1540-1542 and 129.50-54 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar drew selling against the safe-haven yen in New York on Thursday as a further sell-off in U.S. shares dented market players' risk appetite.

