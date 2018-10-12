Tokyo stocks open lower on overnight global sell-off

Tokyo stocks were lower in early Friday trading following a renewed sell-off in global shares overnight, with the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average extending its losses and ending more than 2 percent lower.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 47.44 points, or 0.21 percent, from Thursday to 22,543.42, after briefly dropping over 260 points at the start of trading. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.67 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,694.19.

Decliners were led by insurance, oil and coal product, and pharmaceutical issues.