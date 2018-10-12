Security scare and three wickets in second West Indies Test

A fan invades the pitch to take a selfie and hug Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (C) during the first day's play of the second Test against the West Indies

Hyderabad (India) (AFP) - Indian bowlers claimed three West Indies wickets in the opening session of the second Test that witnessed a fan breach security and hug skipper Virat Kohli in Hyderabad on Friday.

Electing to bat, the tourists were 86 for three at lunch with Shimron Hetmyer batting on 10. Shai Hope fell lbw to paceman Umesh Yadav for 36 at the stroke of lunch.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket each after debutant paceman Shardul Thakur picked up a groin injury in just his second over.

Left-handed opener Kieran Powell was the first to go off Ashwin for 22 as the West Indies failed to capitalise on what looked like a solid opening partnership of 32 runs.

The morning session also saw a fan run onto the field and embrace Kohli, who was clearly upset. The fan even tried to plant a kiss on his cheek and take a selfie.

Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

Kraigg Brathwaite fell lbw to Kuldeep's left-arm wrist spin after a hard-fought 14 off 62 deliveries.

The West Indies are looking to fight back after their crushing loss in the opening game with fit-again Jason Holder returning to captain the team.