Main events scheduled for Oct. 15-21

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 15-21:
Oct. 15 (MON)
-- Lawson Bank, subsidiary of convenience store chain Lawson, to start operating.
Oct. 16 (TUES)
-- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to start 5-day visit to Spain, France, Belgium.
-- Japan National Tourism Organization to release number of foreign visitors in September.
-- Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, to be held in Chiba City through Oct. 19.
Oct. 17 (WED)
-- War-linked Yasukuni Shrine to hold annual autumn festival through Oct. 20.
Oct. 18 (THURS)
-- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade data for September.
-- Bank of Japan to hold branch managers' meeting.
Oct. 19 (FRI)
-- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for September.
Oct. 20 (SAT)
-- Empress Michiko to turn 84.
Oct. 21 (SUN)
-- No major events.