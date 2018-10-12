Main events scheduled for Oct. 15-21

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 15-21:

Oct. 15 (MON)

-- Lawson Bank, subsidiary of convenience store chain Lawson, to start operating.

Oct. 16 (TUES)

-- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to start 5-day visit to Spain, France, Belgium.

-- Japan National Tourism Organization to release number of foreign visitors in September.

-- Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, to be held in Chiba City through Oct. 19.

Oct. 17 (WED)

-- War-linked Yasukuni Shrine to hold annual autumn festival through Oct. 20.

Oct. 18 (THURS)

-- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade data for September.

-- Bank of Japan to hold branch managers' meeting.

Oct. 19 (FRI)

-- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for September.

Oct. 20 (SAT)

-- Empress Michiko to turn 84.

Oct. 21 (SUN)

-- No major events.

