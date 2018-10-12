Tokyo stocks fall in morning on overnight global sell-off

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning as lingering concern over rising long-term U.S. Treasury yields and rekindled U.S.-China trade tensions continued to pressure overseas stock markets overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 102.00 points, or 0.45 percent, from Thursday to 22,488.86. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.43 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,692.43.

Decliners were led by insurance, land transportation, and electric power and gas issues.