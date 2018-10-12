Dollar firm in lower 112 yen as selling on U.S.-China trade rift eases

The U.S. dollar was slightly firmer in the lower 112 yen range Friday morning in Tokyo as selling pressure over the U.S.-China trade rift eased.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.25-26 yen compared with 112.12-22 yen in New York and 112.22-23 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1605-1605 and 130.27-31 yen against $1.1588-1598 and 129.96-130.06 yen in New York and $1.1540-1542 and 129.50-54 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. currency fell slightly in the morning as market players grew risk-averse following a further sell-off on Wall Street overnight and falls in Japanese stocks, dealers said.

But the dollar's fall was limited as currency traders took the plunge in global shares "as a move to adjust positions" following recent sharp gains, said Hideki Shibata, senior interest rate and forex strategist at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina in late November is also providing some relief, dealers said

"There is optimism in the market that the two leaders may find common ground" to solve the trade conflict, Shibata added.

One currency broker said, "With concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute easing somewhat, the dollar looks supported against the yen despite sharp falls in stocks."