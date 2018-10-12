These are the best haunted houses in America

A new list of America's most terrifying haunted houses in the US has been released, featuring names like "Field of Screams" and "Terror in the Corn."

The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association of its kind in the US, has released its picks for the top 31 haunted houses in America ahead of Halloween, one for each day of October.

The attractions have all been certified after meeting a list of 10 criteria, with safety being one of the key requirements.

"The safety of our guests is the number one priority," said HAA President Brett Hays in a statement.

"The certification is a symbol of excellence that honors those attractions that are making strides above and beyond to focus on the safety and education of their employees, while developing a world-class haunting experience for guests."

Here are the best attractions for getting your fright on:

13th Floor Haunted House, Denver

Creepy Hollow Haunted House, Rosharon, Texas

The Factory of Terror, Canton, Ohio

Fear Fair, Seymour, Indiana

Fear Farm, Phoenix, Arizona

Field of Screams, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Frightland, Middletown, Delaware

Haunted Hollow, Rockwood, Pennsylvania

Hauntville Haunted House, Elyria, Ohio

Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory, Akron, Ohio

The Haunted Hotel, Louisville, Kentucky

Hobb's Grove, Sanger, California

House of Torment Haunted House, Austin, Texas

Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Houses, Ulster Park, New York

Hysterium, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Kingwood Asylum, Kingwood, Texas

Legends of Fear, Shelton, Connecticut

Niles Screampark, Niles, Michigan

Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Reapers Revenge, Scranton, Pennsylvania

ScareHouse, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Scare USA, Two Rivers, Wisconsin

Shocktoberfest, Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania

Spooky Ranch at Rockin'-R- Ranch, Columbia, Ohio

Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Terror in the Corn, Erie, Colorado

Terror on the Fox, Green Bay, Wisconsin

The Asylum Haunted House, Denver, Colorado

USS Nightmare , Newport, Kentucky

Wiard's Orchards Night Terrors, Township, Michigan

Wisconsin Fear Grounds, Milwaukee, Wisconsin