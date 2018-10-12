These are the best haunted houses in America

A new list of America's most terrifying haunted houses in the US has been released, featuring names like "Field of Screams" and "Terror in the Corn." 

The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association of its kind in the US, has released its picks for the top 31 haunted houses in America ahead of Halloween, one for each day of October. 

The attractions have all been certified after meeting a list of 10 criteria, with safety being one of the key requirements. 

"The safety of our guests is the number one priority," said HAA President Brett Hays in a statement. 

"The certification is a symbol of excellence that honors those attractions that are making strides above and beyond to focus on the safety and education of their employees, while developing a world-class haunting experience for guests." 

Here are the best attractions for getting your fright on:

13th Floor Haunted House, Denver 
Creepy Hollow Haunted House, Rosharon, Texas 
The Factory of Terror, Canton, Ohio 
Fear Fair, Seymour, Indiana 
Fear Farm, Phoenix, Arizona 
Field of Screams, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 
Frightland, Middletown, Delaware 
Haunted Hollow, Rockwood, Pennsylvania 
Hauntville Haunted House, Elyria, Ohio 
Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory, Akron, Ohio 
The Haunted Hotel, Louisville, Kentucky 
Hobb's Grove, Sanger, California 
House of Torment Haunted House, Austin, Texas 
Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Houses, Ulster Park, New York 
Hysterium, Fort Wayne, Indiana 
Kingwood Asylum, Kingwood, Texas 
Legends of Fear, Shelton, Connecticut 
Niles Screampark, Niles, Michigan 
Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern, Chattanooga, Tennessee 
Reapers Revenge, Scranton, Pennsylvania 
ScareHouse, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 
Scare USA, Two Rivers, Wisconsin 
Shocktoberfest, Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania 
Spooky Ranch at Rockin'-R- Ranch, Columbia, Ohio 
Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary,  Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
Terror in the Corn,  Erie, Colorado 
Terror on the Fox,  Green Bay, Wisconsin 
The Asylum Haunted House, Denver, Colorado 
USS Nightmare , Newport, Kentucky 
Wiard's Orchards Night Terrors, Township, Michigan 
Wisconsin Fear Grounds,  Milwaukee, Wisconsin

