These are the best haunted houses in America

A new list of America's most terrifying haunted houses in the US has been released, featuring names like "Field of Screams" and "Terror in the Corn."
The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association of its kind in the US, has released its picks for the top 31 haunted houses in America ahead of Halloween, one for each day of October.
The attractions have all been certified after meeting a list of 10 criteria, with safety being one of the key requirements.
"The safety of our guests is the number one priority," said HAA President Brett Hays in a statement.
"The certification is a symbol of excellence that honors those attractions that are making strides above and beyond to focus on the safety and education of their employees, while developing a world-class haunting experience for guests."
Here are the best attractions for getting your fright on:
13th Floor Haunted House, Denver
Creepy Hollow Haunted House, Rosharon, Texas
The Factory of Terror, Canton, Ohio
Fear Fair, Seymour, Indiana
Fear Farm, Phoenix, Arizona
Field of Screams, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Frightland, Middletown, Delaware
Haunted Hollow, Rockwood, Pennsylvania
Hauntville Haunted House, Elyria, Ohio
Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory, Akron, Ohio
The Haunted Hotel, Louisville, Kentucky
Hobb's Grove, Sanger, California
House of Torment Haunted House, Austin, Texas
Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Houses, Ulster Park, New York
Hysterium, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Kingwood Asylum, Kingwood, Texas
Legends of Fear, Shelton, Connecticut
Niles Screampark, Niles, Michigan
Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Reapers Revenge, Scranton, Pennsylvania
ScareHouse, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Scare USA, Two Rivers, Wisconsin
Shocktoberfest, Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania
Spooky Ranch at Rockin'-R- Ranch, Columbia, Ohio
Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Terror in the Corn, Erie, Colorado
Terror on the Fox, Green Bay, Wisconsin
The Asylum Haunted House, Denver, Colorado
USS Nightmare , Newport, Kentucky
Wiard's Orchards Night Terrors, Township, Michigan
Wisconsin Fear Grounds, Milwaukee, Wisconsin