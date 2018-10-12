Tokyo stocks erase earlier losses to end higher on late buying

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, with the Nikkei index erasing a loss as large as 1.2%, as investors encouraged by a rebound in other Asian markets snapped up shares in late trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 103.80 points, or 0.46 percent, from Thursday at 22,694.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.59 points, or 0.03 percent, higher at 1,702.45.

Gainers were led by miscellaneous product, machinery and information and communication issues.