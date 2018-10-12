These are the top trending ski destinations for N. America: Airbnb

With a 160 percent spike in bookings for the 2018-2019 ski season compared to the same period last year, Big Sky Montana leads Airbnb's list of top trending ski destinations across North America.

With the chilly turn in the air, it seems some holidaymakers are already looking forward to hitting the slopes.

The Airbnb list, which is based on bookings made on the short-term rental platform, features three Canadian ski resorts. Percentages indicate the jump in bookings from last season.

Here are the top trending ski destinations among Airbnb users for the upcoming winter season:

1. Big Sky, Montana, US (160%)

2. Bozeman, Montana, US (156%)

3. Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada (145%)

4. Collingwood, Ontario, Canada (142%)

5. Boise, Idaho, US (138%)

6. Colorado Springs, Colorado, US (138%)

7. Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada (123%)

8. Mount Hood Village, Oregon, US (120%)

9. Stowe, Vermont, US (115%)

10. Girdwood, Alaska, US (83%)