Baseball: Maeda wary of red-hot Brewers batters ahead of NLCS opener

Kenta Maeda

On the eve of the National League Championship Series opener, Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda said Thursday he is wary of the hard-hitting Milwaukee Brewers lineup awaiting the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"There are many good hitters and most of them are in good condition. They have momentum right now, so I want to be careful," Maeda said.

The Brewers come into the series on an 11-game winning streak. Its red-hot lineup includes Christian Yelich, winner of this year's NL batting title.

"We need to try to avoid facing him with a runner on base, and be careful not to allow him to hit for extra bases," Maeda said of the 26-year-old Yelich, who had a .326 batting average during the season with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs.

The 30-year-old Maeda said the Dodgers' achievements this year, including a first-place finish in the NL West, no longer mattered in the postseason.

"I don't give much thought about what happened before (the NLCS). It's important to deliver our absolute best," he said.

"(Each postseason win) means much more than a win during the regular season. It is much more important. I want to do my best in every single one of my outings."

Maeda, who is playing in his third season with the Dodgers, was reassigned as a reliever in August. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NL Division Series. The Dodgers won the NL Division Series 3-1 for a spot in their third straight NLCS.

Maeda has pitched in the postseason for three straight years for the Dodgers, who have not won a World Series since 1988.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is set to start Game 1 for the Dodgers, while left-hander Gio Gonzalez is expected to open for the Brewers.

The winners of the league championship will face the American League winners in the World Series beginning Oct. 23. The 2017 World Series champions Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox will open the American League Championship Series on Saturday.

The Dodgers reached the World Series last year, losing to the Astros 4-3 in the best-of-seven series.