Dollar rises to mid-112 yen on hopes over U.S.-China trade relations

The U.S. dollar briefly rose to the mid-112 yen zone Friday in Tokyo as investors' risk appetite was rekindled amid reports that the U.S. and Chinese leaders plan to meet to discuss the bilateral trade conflict.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.32-33 yen compared with 112.12-22 yen in New York and 112.22-23 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. It moved between 112.01 yen and 112.50 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.16 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1594-1596 and 130.23-27 yen against $1.1588-1598 and 129.96-130.06 yen in New York and $1.1540-1542 and 129.50-54 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar gained ground as traders curtailed their holdings of the safe-haven yen which had increased on the escalating tensions over the United States and China invoking tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in imported goods.

Market participants hailed media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina next month, dealers said.

The trade conflict "can only be resolved through the leaders' meeting. So the reports fanned expectations that they might do something to resolve it," said Yukio Ishizuki, a senior foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

Even if they only agree to continue talks, it would be "far better than having no communication at all," Ishizuki added.

The U.S. currency gained further footing on a rebound in Tokyo and other Asian stocks after they plunged the previous day amid a global selloff due partly to the U.S.-China trade tensions.