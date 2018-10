Luka Sabbat, 20, was seen with Kourtney Kardashian, 39. The 20-year-old model/actor has raised his status since he was first seen with Kardashian in September – now he’s officially Kourtney’s boyfriend. But Luka’s been active since 2015, long before he was seen with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. At 15, he was discovered by a modeling scout […]

