Subway is latest fast food chain to launch delivery service

After McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell and KFC, mega sandwich chain Subway has boarded the bandwagon in fast food delivery.

Subway has struck partnerships with food delivery companies in the US like DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats to launch the new service at nearly 9,000 restaurants across the US.

The food delivery market has become big business in the US. Market research group Technomic predicts that food delivery will grow 12 percent over the next five years, with rising demand from consumers.