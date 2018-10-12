Japan, China auto industry bodies join hands on self-driving vehicles

Japan-China automotive agreement

Japanese and Chinese auto industry bodies agreed Friday to cooperate in developing self-driving technologies, deepening their alliance in creating unified standards ahead of the full-fledged expansion of autonomous vehicles.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers signed a memorandum of understanding amid the intensifying global race to produce next-generation vehicles as well as a thaw in diplomatic ties between the two Asian neighbors.

Under the agreement, they will promote exchanges of technicians, as Tokyo looks to tap into China, the world's largest auto market with a wealth of data, crucial in developing self-driving vehicles, Japanese government sources said.

The bodies will also share information regarding the countries' communications standards and transport regulations necessary to maintain safe distances between autonomous vehicles, they said.

The signing ceremony, held during an inaugural joint seminar on autonomous vehicles in Tokyo organized by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, marks another sign of improvement in bilateral relations, often frayed over wartime history and territorial claims.

In August, Japan's CHAdeMo auto industry group and the China Electricity Council signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop a unified standard for fast chargers for electric vehicles.