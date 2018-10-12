Hillary Clinton Responds To Donald Trump’s Collusion Accusation: ‘You Asked Russia To Hack Me On National TV’

DNC Sues Trump Campaign, Russia & WikiLeaks For Illegally Conspiring To Sway 2016 Election [FULL TEXT]

Hillary Clinton fired back at President Donald Trump on Twitter Thursday after he accused her of colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Trump’s comments came at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on on Thursday. Like he has many times before, the president deflected allegations of his campaign team’s collusion with Russia by accusing Clinton and Democrats of working with the country’s government, although several intelligence agencies’ bipartisan assessments are that Clinton’s candidacy was the one hurt by Russian meddling. Trump has repeatedly dismissed the investigation into Russian collusion and interference in the 2016 election as a “witch hunt.”

“There was a lot of collusion with them and Russia and lots of other people,” Trump said at the rally.

Clinton replied to this claim in a tweet in which she reminded Trump that he ordered Russia to hack her emails in a televised speech during a press conference in July 2016.

Trump was desperate to find somebody who could recover approximately 30,000 missing emails that Clinton allegedly deleted from her private email server when she served as Secretary of State.

“I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press,” Trump told Russia at the time about finding the emails.

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., replied to Clinton’s tweet by writing: “Your campaign and the DNC spent over $12,000,000.00 working with foreign agents to create a fake dossier with them… You should really sit this one out.”

Trump Jr. continued: “Then again, keep going. Every time you talk we win.”