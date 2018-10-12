Cubs Former MVP Kris Bryant Rejects $200M Contract Extension

Cubs' Kris Bryant Hits MLB Record 3 HRs and 2 Doubles in 11-8 Win vs Reds

There are a few concerns to address in the Windy City.

Kris Bryant Takes Gamble, Rejects Massive Contract

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant rejected a megadeal worth roughly $200 million some time within the last few months.

Along with the aid of Bryant’s super agent Scott Boras, the pair rejected the offer with the philosophy that Bryant’s salary would receive gradual increases until he is permitted to be a free agent. He’s under the control of the Cubs until 2022, when he will be a 30-year-old free agent.

Bryant had an injury-riddled, underwhelming season, which saw a decline from his prowess as 2016 MVP. As a second-year arbitration-eligible player, Bryant is due for a raise of $1.55 million in the coming season.

His gamble could cost him if he doesn’t produce, with questions of his health (he had wrist and shoulder injuries) and ability looming over the 26-year-old. “(Bryant) didn’t seem as sharp (when he came back from the disabled list), but he was out of rhythm because of the (shoulder) injury,” said a National League scout. “I know he worked out there before he returned, but you can’t replace game speed.

His injuries manifested into 102 games played in 2018, in which he hit .272 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI.