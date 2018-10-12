Turkey Has ‘Shocking’ Audio & Video Tape Of Murder & Dismembering Of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi [VIDEO]

Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish authorities possess video and audio evidence that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul las week.

According to CNN, the recordings prove there was a physical struggle and an assault at the consulate. The exact moment that the reporter was murdered is also reportedly shown in the tapes.

Khashoggi, who wrote for the Washington Post, entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2 to pick up documents that would permit him to legally marry his fiancée, Hatice Cengiz. He has since been missing, and Cengiz spoke up about his death this week. She told CNN she believes “anything could have happened to him.”

Saudi Arabian officials claimed Khashoggi exited the consulate that afternoon and denied playing any role in his vanishing. An anonymous source told the Post that in the recordings, “you can hear how he was interrogated, tortured and then murdered.”

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are concerned that the close relationship President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner — his senior adviser and son-in-law — have with the Saudi royal family may have prevented the CIA and other intelligence agencies from alerting Khashoggi of the threat to his life.

Khashoggi was a fierce critic of Saudi Arabia’s regime and its ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Middle East is known for being among the most repressive regions with regards to freedom of the press and other journalists’ rights.