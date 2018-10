In an interview that aired on Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump said that she is the most bullied person in the world, which she says has led her to create her anti-bullying “Be Best” initiative. “I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world,” Trump told ABC News in an interview during her […]

Melania Trump Says She’s “The Most Bullied Person In The World”

