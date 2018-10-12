Donald Trump Says Devin Nunes Should Get Medal Of Freedom, Incorrectly Calls Award ‘Medal Of Honor’

Nunes Memo Released: Carter Page FISA Warrant Renewed Three Times [FULL TEXT]

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he believes Republican Rep. Devin Nunes should receive the Medal of Freedom, the top award given to a civilian.

However, Trump incorrectly called the award the “Medal of Honor,” which is only given to military members.

“If this all turns out like everyone thinks it will, Devin Nunes should get the Medal of Honor,” Trump stated in an interview with Fox News in which he discussed the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The president then corrected himself and said Medal of Freedom.

“What he’s gone through and his bravery, he should get a very important medal,” Trump continued saying on Fox and Friends. “Maybe we’ll call it the Medal of Freedom because we actually give them — they’re high awards for civilians, and he’s done amazing.”

Nunes, a California congressman who serves as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is known for being a top critic of the Justice Department.

In Thursday’s interview, Trump again slammed the Justice Department and former FBI Director James Comey.

Last year, Nunes said he would step away from the House Committee’s inquiry into Russian meddling during the 2016 election, although he continued to fervently defend Trump in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe.

The committee issued a report in April that said no evidence was found of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016, a conclusion that contradicts what several other top intelligence groups have determined: that the Russian government, including President Vladimir Putin himself, tried to undermine Hillary Clinton‘s presidential bid to help Trump.

Nunes also helped draft a four-page memo in February that accused the FBI of being biased against Trump.