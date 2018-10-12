Eagles Soar Over Giants 34-13 In Thursday Night Football Matchup [VIDEO]

Carson Wentz leads Eagles to Week 7 win vs. Redskins

Thursday Night Football review: Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New York Giants 34-13 in Week 6 NFC East showdown.

TNF REVIEW: Eagles defeat The Giants 34-13

Fox’s TNF matchup between the Giants (1-5) and the Eagles (3-3) proved that Philly not only owns the NFC East but also America’s attention. Snaring a 10.8/19 in metered-market results on Fox and NFL Network, last night’s game was the best TNF has done in ratings since premiering on Fox this year.

The Eagles beat the Giants 34-13, which was the first time the Eagles have scored 24+ points all season.

It was also the best that Carson Wentz has done since returning to the field in Week 4 from a serious ACL injury. Wentz recorded a season-high of 278 yards and three touchdown passes.

Alshon Jeffery caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Wentz in the game’s first two minutes to set the tone for the rest of the night. Jeffery caught a second touchdown pass later in the game and finished with eight receptions for 74 yards.

“It’s a big win for us,” said Wentz, who finished 26 of 36 and no interceptions. “NFC East and the conference. It’s huge. Being 3-3 is better than 2-4. This is more like who we are. We can build from this.”

Philly got an early lift from their defense and special teams, as Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill intercepted an Eli Manning pass that was tipped by fellow linebacker Jordan Hicks and returned it to the Giants 16.

Wentz then found Zach Ertz for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Philly a 21-6 lead over New York.

“This is finally the game where we played like the Philadelphia Eagles,” said Ertz, who was limited to seven passes for 43 yards. “We’re finally the Eagles again.

While the Eagles were able to evade their first three-game losing streak since the 2016 season, the Giants were not as lucky as this game extends their losing streak to three games.

Manning and the Giants just continue to struggle. Manning was sacked four times, was intercepted once and failed to throw a single touchdown pass.

Manning was under pressure all night from the Eagles. They sacked him four times and hit him 13 other times. He finished 24 of 43 for 281 yards.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley was the Giants’ only bright spot. The rookie compiled 229 total yards and scored New York’s only touchdown of the night, a 50-yard run in the third quarter.

“We want to get after the passer every week,” coach Doug Pederson said. “These games are battles. It all comes down to which team gets after the passer. We hit Eli and put him on the ground. That was big.”

Odell Beckham Jr.head-butted a Giant cooling fan during a second-half fit that also included him screaming from the sideline and eventually being calmed by Barkley. Beckham also left for the locker room before the end of the first half, though head coach Patrick Shurmur said Beckham was excused early because of cramping.

Beckham said his tirade was just a bit of self-motivation. He had six catches for 44 yards Thursday, and his longest reception was 12 yards.

“I was just trying to get myself going,” he said. “I felt like some of those plays where I was getting myself going was some of my best stuff. So I was just trying to get myself fired up. I did that and it helped me.”

The Eagles beat the Giants for the fourth straight time and seventh in eight games.