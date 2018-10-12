Michael Cohen Registers As Democrat In Latest Break With Donald Trump

Michael Cohen's Business Partner, Evgeny A. Freidman, Takes Plea Deal From Robert Mueller

Michael Cohen flipped on his longtime client President Donald Trump in August, and now he has made another bold move to emphasize his severing of ties with Trump: he has registered as a Democrat.

According to the New York Daily News, Trump’s former personal lawyer registered on Thursday.

Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis wrote on Twitter that his client was “putting family and country first” and “distancing himself from the values of the current Admin.”

Cohen was reportedly already a Democrat last year, but was pressured to turn Republican after Trump took office. The attorney at one point stated he would “take a bullet” for Trump.

Late this summer, Cohen pled guilty to bank fraud and campaign finance violations derived from a series of illegal payments in hush money he made to multiple women with whom Trump had extramarital affairs. Cohen directly implicated the president in the disbursements as part of his plea deal.

Following Cohen’s plea agreement — which came on the same day Trump’s former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of tax fraud — the president furiously tweeted that he did not advise anyone to enlist Cohen as a lawyer.

It was also recently revealed that Cohen spoke to special counsel Robert Mueller‘s team for hours about the Russia investigation.