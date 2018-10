The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Saturday morning editions:

-- U.S. remains opposed to probe at Futenma base by Japan's SDF into chopper mishaps (Asahi)

-- Juntendo Univ. suspected of manipulating entrance exam scores to curb female enrollment (Mainichi)

-- Solar power purchase price to be cut (Yomiuri)

-- Divisions paralyze G-20 as world faces economic turmoil (Nikkei)